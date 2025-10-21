An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Several aircraft stage in line on a runway.

Centennial Walk

A KC-135 Stratotanker, eight KC-46A Pegasus and five C17 Globemaster IIIs perform an elephant walk before taking off to participate in Operation Centennial Contact at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 27, 2023. Since its inception in 1923, air refueling has become a crucial component of the Air Force's global reach by extending the range and endurance of aircraft and enabling them to complete missions that would otherwise be impossible or require multiple stops.

