Roosevelt Refueling

Navy Ensign Brooke Konstanczer speaks from the guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt while alongside the USNS Leroy Grumman for refueling during Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group operations in the Mediterranean Sea, June 15, 2023. Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.