An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two Marines kneel while cutting concertina wire.

Cutting Concertina

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bearach McCarthy, left, and Marine Corps Pfc. Hugo Garcia, combat engineers assigned to the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, conduct a mechanical breach during explosive breaching training as part of Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in Putlos, Germany, June 14, 2023. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

Photo Gallery