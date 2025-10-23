Sugar Test Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Katherine Cruz prepares a patient for a blood sugar test during Operation Healthy Delta Innovative Readiness Training in Anna, Ill., June 12, 2023. The event provided service members with training and readiness skills while also helping to support local community needs. This photo was edited to protect patient privacy. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.23 MB) Tags: health, training, operation healthy delta Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Whitney Erhart VIRIN: 230612-Z-QO948-1002C.JPG Photo Gallery