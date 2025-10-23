Twilight Watch

The guided missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius stands watch as part of Exercise Baltic Operations 2023 in the Baltic Sea, June 9, 2023. BALTOPS 23 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the region.