Sea Hawk Signal

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nakia Hardy, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, signals to the pilots of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Valkyries” of Helicopter Sea Combat squadron 50, during flight operations in support of Exercise Formidable Shield 2023 in the Atlantic Ocean, May 18, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces.