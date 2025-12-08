Night Replenishment

The guided missile destroyer USS James E. Williams conducts a replenishment with Italian navy logistics support ship ITS Vulcano in the Ionian Sea, May 10, 2023. USS James E. Williams is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two, a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict.