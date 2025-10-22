An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers stand side by side holding weapons in front of tanks while multinational flags wave behind them.

Side by Side

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division participate in the distinguished visitors day as part of Griffin Shock 23 held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the Army's ability to reassure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit.

Photo Gallery