Side by Side

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division participate in the distinguished visitors day as part of Griffin Shock 23 held at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 19, 2023. Exercise Griffin Shock demonstrates the Army's ability to reassure the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Battle Group Poland to a brigade-size unit.