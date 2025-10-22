Securing Vehicles

Air Force loadmasters secure a French special operations forces all-terrain vehicle on board a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing during infiltration/exfiltration training for Exercise Athena on Cazaux Air Base, France, May 11, 2023. The 352 SOW supported Exercise Athena, a French-led joint and combined special operations forces exercise that validates the full spectrum of integrated component and partner capabilities.