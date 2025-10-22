Maritime Replenishment The USNS Medgar Evers transfers cargo to the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford during a replenishment in the Atlantic Ocean, May 18, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.92 MB) Tags: navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike VIRIN: 230518-N-JJ744-1013.JPG Photo Gallery