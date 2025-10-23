Exercise Anakonda

Soldiers assigned to Brutal Company, 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division supporting the 4th Infantry Division, alongside Polish, Romanian and Slovenian soldiers assigned to the Black Wolves, 151st Multinational Battle Group, participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise during Anakonda23 at Nowa Deba, Poland, May 15, 2023. Anakonda23 is Poland's premier national exercise that strives to train, integrate and maintain tactical readiness and increase interoperability in a joint multinational environment.