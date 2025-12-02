Flag Formation Air Force Senior Airman Trissa Bennet hangs American flags aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker during a flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2023. Bennet flew a flag for her grandfather, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. American flags are commonly flown on Air Force aircraft during sorties in deployed combat locations. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.48 MB) Tags: veteran, air force, army, u.s. central command Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero VIRIN: 230510-F-TC214-0172M.JPG Photo Gallery