An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman hangs an American flag next to fellow flags hanging in formation aboard an aircraft.

Flag Formation

Air Force Senior Airman Trissa Bennet hangs American flags aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker during a flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2023. Bennet flew a flag for her grandfather, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. American flags are commonly flown on Air Force aircraft during sorties in deployed combat locations.

Photo Gallery