Night Ops

An Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and a C-130 Hercules prepare for takeoff during Defender 23 at Base Aerea De Zaragoza, Spain, May 10, 2023. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise, supported by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa, focused on the strategic deployment of U.S. forces and interoperability with allies and partners.