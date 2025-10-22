Target Practice

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, utilize M1A2 Abrams tanks to fire at targets in a combined arms live-fire exercise during Anakonda23 at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, May 9, 2023. Anakonda 23 is Poland's premier national exercise that strives to train, integrate and maintain tactical readiness and increase interoperability in a joint multinational environment.