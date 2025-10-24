Transfer of Authority

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division and the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, participate in a transfer of authority ceremony at Air Base 33 in Powidz, Poland, May 10, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.