Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Four jets fly in a diamond formation.

Diamond Formation

The Thunderbirds, the Air Force's flight demonstration squadron, fly in a diamond formation during an air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., May 5, 2023. The formation showcases the precision and training of the pilots as they maneuver their aircraft approximately 18-inches apart, demonstrating the graceful capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

