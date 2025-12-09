Departing Naval Station Sailor’s aboard the USS Arleigh Burke prepare to depart from Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 22, 2023. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.72 MB) Tags: spain, nato, partnerships, european command, navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring VIRIN: 230422-N-DE439-1009A.JPG Photo Gallery