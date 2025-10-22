Taking Aim An Army paratrooper uses a Dronebuster 3B to disrupt enemy drones as part of Exercise Shield 23 in Pula, Croatia, April 20, 2023. Exercise Shield is an annual Croatian air defense exercise that aims at strengthening the execution of air defense tactics against low and medium altitude moving aerial threats. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.22 MB) Tags: nato, croatia, partnerships, european command, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez VIRIN: 230420-A-GT094-553.JPG Photo Gallery