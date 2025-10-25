An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor adjusts the neckerchief of a recruit standing in formation with fellow recruits.

Suited to Serve

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Sibel Uzun adjusts a recruit's neckerchief before for a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill., April 28, 2023. Navy enlistees begin their careers at the command with a 10-week boot camp, which includes training in five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, warrior toughness, life skills, teamwork and discipline.

  • Download: Full Size (4.1 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady VIRIN: 230428-N-LN782-1066M.JPG
