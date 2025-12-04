Folded Flag

Soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard" and the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Army Maj. Isaac Hart in Section 76 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 27, 2023. Hart served from 1861 to 1866 with the 3rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the 23rd Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, and the 2nd United States Colored Troops Regiment Cavalry. The last time a soldier from the Civil War received military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery was in 2018. Hart’s great-great niece, Rachel Bender, received the U.S. flag from Hart’s funeral service.