Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman holds a microphone while singing.

Passionate Performance

Air Force Senior Airman Adriana Parson, a vocalist for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Band, sings during a performance at the Aula at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznan, Poland, April 26, 2023. The band’s mission is to promote and maintain the esprit de corps of SHAPE/NATO military and civilian personnel.

