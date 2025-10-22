At Twilight Navy Ensign Markus Boles, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, stands by prior to twilight flight operations in the Baltic Sea, April 13, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.4 MB) Tags: navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally VIRIN: 230413-N-NQ285-1059.JPG Photo Gallery