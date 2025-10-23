Leaders Tour

U.S. and NATO senior military leaders receive a tour of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during the European Rocket Artillery Summit in Toruń, Poland, April 18, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.