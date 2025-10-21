Defense Demonstration

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division supporting the 4th Infantry Division maneuver an M1A2 Abrams tank during a live-fire demonstration and static display for Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak at Nowa Deba, Poland, April 12, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.