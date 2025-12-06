An official website of the United States Government 
Light the Way

Air Force 1st Lt. Dan Huntington Huntington experiences the phenomenon of St. Elmo’s fire, which occurs through electrical friction caused by specific weather conditions, while participating in an aerial refueling mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 13, 2022. The mission provided fuel to a B-1B Lancer heading to the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

