Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier lies on the ground holding a weapon while another soldier kneels beside him.

Machine Gun Training

Soldiers assigned to the 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, train on M240b machine guns at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 23, 2023. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.

