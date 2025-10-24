An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A senior officer speaks to service members.

Commander Comments

Army Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division, speaks with soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division after Amber Lynx, a combined live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023.

