Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers are given a briefing on equipment.

Equipment Briefing

Leaders from multiple nations receive a briefing about the Polish AHS Krab, a self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer during Dynamic Front 23 live-fire demonstrations at Oksbol, Denmark, March 30, 2023. Exercise Dynamic Front 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment.

