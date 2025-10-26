An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor stands on the flight deck facing a helicopter.

Ammo Safety

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Mario Cottonham, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, ensures ammunition safety on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush during flight operations in the Ionian Sea, April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Photo Gallery