Snapshots of what's happening in the Defense Department.

A senior officer delivers remarks to soldiers.

Senior Address

Air Force Lt. Col. Matt Mumm, Inter-European Air Force Academy commander, delivers heartfelt remarks to Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 49 Ukrainian air force students during their graduation ceremony from IEAFA at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, March 23, 2023. Lt. Col. Mumm’s IEAFA team assembled a first-ever professional military education curriculum designed specifically for Ukrainian forces.

