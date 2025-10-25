Mortar Man

A soldier assigned to the 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts a mortar training and evaluation program at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Vilseck, Germany, March 21, 2023. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to assure allies, deter adversaries, and when ordered, defend the NATO alliance.