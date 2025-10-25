Radar Calibrations

Navy Seaman 1st Class John Dempsey deploys an aluminum sphere attached to a helium balloon for a radar external calibration aboard the guided missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke in the Atlantic Ocean, March 25, 2023. Arleigh Burke is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.