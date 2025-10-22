An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor checks equipment during a joint training exercise.

Bearing Check

Navy Ensign Elizabeth Millicker, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, checks the bearing of a surface contact during a cooperative exercise with the Polish navy in the Baltic Sea, March 14, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

