Joint Training

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside British soldiers assigned to The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, Polish soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade and Croatian soldiers assigned to the 11th Croatian Contingent, Panzer Battery, all assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division provide security during a bayonet training exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 10, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.