Hot Work Sailors simulate putting out a fire using a digital fire training system during Exercise Reliant Gale at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, March 22, 2023. Reliant Gale is an annual exercise designed to test and evaluate an installation's level of emergency preparedness and recovery operations during a natural disaster. Tags: reliant gale, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar VIRIN: 230322-N-VI040-1098C.JPG