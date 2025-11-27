An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman cleans a child’s teeth in a dentist’s office.

Children’s Dental Day

Air Force Senior Airman Mikhaela Maglaque, 28th Medical Group dental technician, cleans a military child’s teeth during a Children’s Dental Day event at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., March 10, 2023. During the event, the medical group's dental clinic provided free services for military children.

