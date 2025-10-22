An official website of the United States Government 
Static Display

Army Maj. Gen. David Hodne, right, commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division, holds a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile at the static display during the eFP Battle Group circulation at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 14, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

