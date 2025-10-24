An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A helicopter approaches a ship at sea.

On Approach

An MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, approaches the Italian navy frigate ITS Virginio Fasan as it sails alongside the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Adriatic Sea, March 5, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

