Press Success A recovering service member competes in powerlifting during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 4, 2023. The annual event offers the wounded, ill or injured Marines, sailors and veterans an opportunity to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body and spirit through competition and camaraderie. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.13 MB) Tags: wounded warriors, sports, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Nello Miele VIRIN: 230304-M-ZL739-001.JPG Photo Gallery