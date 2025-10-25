Adriatic Ops

A C-2A Greyhound aircraft, attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Adriatic Sea, March 5, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.