Training Instructions Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, 1st Armored Division, along with the 32nd Marines Brigade of the Hellenic army, and the Royal Netherlands army conduct ground training at Camp Georgoulas, Volos, Greece, Feb. 13, 2023. The training strengthens interoperability among NATO partners while affirming U.S. commitment to the European area of operations. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.96 MB) Tags: nato, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Spc. Robert Faison VIRIN: 230213-A-WG490-0014.JPG Photo Gallery