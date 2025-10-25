Sharing the Sky The Thunderbirds, the Air Force flight demonstration squadron, and the Blue Angels, the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, perform joint training over Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels spent a week sharing best practices and exchanging lessons learned in preparation for the upcoming air show season. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.69 MB) Tags: air force, navy Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Carter VIRIN: 230228-F-IH091-1001.JPG Photo Gallery