Official Greeting

Ashish Vazirani, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López visit the 7th Army Training Command Headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 2, 2023, to engage with troops and tour the training grounds. Soldiers assigned to Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine received coins for their outstanding efforts in training Ukraine’s armed forces.