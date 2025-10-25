Bradley Discussion

Army Lt. Col. James Ray, left, commander of the NATO eFP Battle Group Poland and commander of 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, discusses the capabilities of the M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle during a combined arms live-fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 27, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division's mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.