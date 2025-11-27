An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members stand in formation on a ship for a burial at sea ceremony.

Solemn Ceremony

Sailors and a Marine aboard the USS Arlington lift a casket during a burial at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 24, 2023. The Navy's Burial at Sea Program enables families of service members and veterans to provide for the final disposition of their loved one's cremated or casketed remains as part of a special onboard ceremony.

