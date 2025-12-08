An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Airmen climb on top of an aircraft and walk along its wing.

Thunderbolt Growl

Air Force airmen climb onto an A-10 Thunderbolt II to perform a post-flight inspection during Operation Forward Tiger at Muniz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, Feb. 16, 2023. The exercise is designed to increase combat readiness and enhance humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities with U.S. partners and allies throughout the Caribbean.

