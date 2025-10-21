Loading Ammo

Army Staff Sgts. Ross Wilcoxson, left, and Marcus Kearse, both M1 armor crewmen assigned to Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, load ammunition onto a M1A2 Abrams tank during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 16, 2023. The 4 ID and their supporting units are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.