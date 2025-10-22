An official website of the United States Government 
A tank fires during a live-fire exercise.

Tank Training

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, utilize an M1A2 Abrams tank to fire on simulated targets during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 16, 2023. The 4 ID and their supporting units are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

