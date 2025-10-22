Tank Training

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, utilize an M1A2 Abrams tank to fire on simulated targets during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 16, 2023. The 4 ID and their supporting units are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.