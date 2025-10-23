An official website of the United States Government 
Two airmen watch in an open aircraft as a vehicle moves a large piece of infrastructure into the plane.

Infrastructure Assist

Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron load critical infrastructure equipment into a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 31, 2023. The Air Force partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy to deliver critical equipment to Ukraine to bolster the nation’s energy infrastructure.

