Wet Landing A member of the Naval Special Warfare force participates in a special operations exercise off the coast of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Nov. 3, 2022. Members of Air Force Special Operations Command and Naval Special Warfare train together on a variety of missions to prepare for real-world scenarios and increase their effectiveness for joint force operations.